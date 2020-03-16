Wreck knocks out power to more than 2,000 customers along Carolina Beach Road

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - More than 2,000 customers are without power early Monday morning after a vehicle hit a utility pole near the intersection of Carolina Beach Road and Independence Blvd.
According to Duke Energy’s outage map, customers along Carolina Beach Road between College Road and Independence Blvd. are affected. The estimated restoration time for power is 7:30 a.m.
New Hanover dispatch says that Wilmington police officers are directing traffic at affected intersections. Use caution when driving in this area.
