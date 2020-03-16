Wilmington City Council taking precautions ahead of Tuesday meeting

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - In an effort to continue city business while adhering to Center for Disease Control and North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) guidelines, Wilmington leaders are taking precautions ahead of the City Council meeting Tuesday.
City staff reminds community members all meetings can be streamed online or watched live on TV on GTV8.
Meeting agendas can be viewed here.
“We’re going to try to make it as convenient as possible for citizens to contact us to make sure their concerns are heard and we’re going to be doing a lot of this stuff electronically for the foreseeable future,” said Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo.
If you would like to make a public comment during a meeting, the council is accepting electronic submissions to allow community members to stay at home.
“We ask people if they do want to make a comment if they feel they don’t want to come down and don’t want to speak in front of us, they can submit any kind of opinions or suggestions or recommendations about anything in regards to a public item that they can submit to us, and we will read it into the record for the community to hear and for us to hear,” Saffo said.
Actions will be taken to separate chairs to adhere to social distancing.
Right now, the meeting will be capped at 100 people.
“Right now the governor’s guidance says no more than 100 although the CDC came out this morning and said they would like that reduced down to 50 so we’ll take appropriate action and measures to allow no more than whatever the governor’s guidance is,” Saffo said.
