As virus fears increase, much needed blood donations decrease

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the American Red Cross Eastern North Carolina, blood donations have dropped due to concerns surrounding the novel coronavirus outbreak.
“We’ve had to cancel 1,500 drives and we’ve lost about 46,000 pints of blood we would have collected if it weren’t for those cancellations,” said James Jarvis, American Red Cross of Eastern NC executive director.
Drives are being canceled because of workplaces, schools, and people being told to practice social distancing.
Although a number of drives are being cancelled the Red Cross is urging individuals to donate blood and platelets.
“We know that this is a very challenging time for everyone involved. We certainly encourage you to follow the guidelines out by your local health department as well as the CDC,” said Jarvis. “Just know that blood donation is a very safe process. We are taking all deliberate steps to make sure you have a safe and enjoyable experience. People need your blood right now. Please give if you can.”
The additional precautions being taken at the American Red Cross donation centers include:
- Checking the temperature of everyone entering the building
- Hand sanitizer before entering, and throughout the donation process
- Spacing beds, where possible to follow social distancing practices between donors
- Red Cross employees will be:
- Wearing gloves and changing them often
- Wiping down all donor-touched surfaces and equipment
- Preparing arm with aseptic scrub
There has been no evidence and no reported cases or the coronavirus or any respiratory virus being transmitted by blood transfusion.
The Wilmington Blood Donation Center is located at 1102 S. 16th St., Wilmington NC, 28401. Donation hours include:
- Mondays: 1 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.
- Wednesdays: 11 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
- Fridays: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
