UNCW gives update on self-quarantined athletes, staff

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW leaders met Monday morning to discuss their plans and current status for students and staff.
On Thursday, UNCW announced that 12 student-athletes and 13 staff members self-quarantined off campus after a Colonial Athletic Association official involved in Seahawks’ game against Drexel in the CAA tournament in Washington D.C. tested positive for the coronavirus.
Jimmy Bass, the university’s director of athletics, said he got an update from the basketball trainer Sunday evening.
"None of the 25 members of that travel party have had any elevated temperatures or any other symptoms and their quarantine period ends on Saturday, March 21,” Bass said.
Students start their second week of spring break on Monday and beginning March 23, they will transition to online classes for the rest of the semester.
“By early next week, we’ll have seven weeks of teaching and we’re planning to do it all online,” said UNCW Chancellor Dr. Jose Sartarelli. “It is very unlikely that we’re going to change that direction. So we’re going to go all the way from the 23rd to the first week of May teaching online.”
But not everything will be online. According to UNCW’s Cheif Communications Officer, Janine Iamunno, instruction will be offered online and via alternate means, at the discretion of instructors. University leaders have told students there will be a very small number of in-person classes and that they’d be notified of those, but university leaders want to emphasize that it is very, very few classes.
Some majors require courses that are more hands-on. Dr. Charles Hardy, the Dean of the College of Health and Human Services, representing all things Academic Affairs, says instructors are doing their best to get creative, but also stay safe.
“We’re going to try the best we can with all the clinical and fieldwork and if you will, hands-on, to give the students an alternative experience that would meet the student learning outcomes that we’re committed to," said Dr. Hardy.
UNCW’s campus remains open. Chancellor Sartarelli said they are giving the option for students to either stay while finishing out the semester or to come back to campus, despite the recommendations to practice social distancing.
“We are social distancing big time, but the concern with the dorms, in particular, is something that we’re going to be spending a lot of time with students talking about social distancing and how to do that in the dorms, specifically,” said Chancellor Sartarelli. “Knowing that at least in the classrooms and the labs, etc. that’s been resolved because we’re going to be teaching online.”
UNCW leaders have not made any decisions on commencement ceremonies in May, according to Iamunno.
The university’s Assistant Vice Chancellor for Human Resources, Elaine Doell, says employees can work with their supervisor when it comes to working from home.
“There are multiple options in terms of remote working that are being worked on right now,” said Doell.
Chancellor Sartarelli said any development of significance will be announced.
“We believe that we can continue to deliver education and teaching and the research that’s required very much in line with the precepts of what we do,” said Chancellor Sartarelli.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.