UNCW agrees to five-year contract with Takayo Siddle

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW and N.C. State assistant coach Tayako Siddle have agreed on a contract.
The five-year deal that was signed on March 13, will pay Siddle a base salary of $300,000, and can receive supplemental compensation of $75,000 in year one, with increasing increments of $25,000.
By comparison, former coach C.B. McGrath also had a base pay of $300,000 annually, but supplemental pay started at $100,000 in year one and increased $25,000 throughout the terms of his contract.
· Siddle’s $25,000 increases in years two through five are conditioned upon the following performance incentives; Completion of 16 radio shows and 16 TV shows and cooperation with internet or other marketing as reasonably requested by the Athletic Director;
· A minimum of ten Seahawk Club/Alumni Association event appearances; Men’s Basketball Program maintains compliance with applicable rules for University, CAA and NCAA.
· Coach will have a .500 record (9-9) or better for regular season CAA games.
Siddle is also eligible for the following incentives:
· $5,000 for APR annual score over 960.
· $15,000 for each NCAA post-season tournament game played.
· $10,000 for a regular season CAA conference championship (including a first-place tie, if applicable).
· $15,000 for a CAA Tournament Championship.
Siddle can buy out his deal in year one for $300,000.
Siddle served as an assistant under Kevin Keatts for the past six seasons. Three at UNCW and three at N.C. State.
UNCW and Siddle agreed on a contract just six days after the Seahawks season ended with a 66-55, loss to Drexel in the CAA conference tournament.
