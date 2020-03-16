UNCW agrees to five-year contract with Takayo Siddle

North Carolina State's Devon Daniels (24) smiles with assistant coach Takayo Siddle, left, as they walk off the court following a 78-71 victory over Auburn in an NCAA college basketball game in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Ben McKeown) (Source: Ben McKeown)
By John Smist | March 16, 2020 at 6:35 PM EDT - Updated March 16 at 6:56 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW and N.C. State assistant coach Tayako Siddle have agreed on a contract.

The five-year deal that was signed on March 13, will pay Siddle a base salary of $300,000, and can receive supplemental compensation of $75,000 in year one, with increasing increments of $25,000.

By comparison, former coach C.B. McGrath also had a base pay of $300,000 annually, but supplemental pay started at $100,000 in year one and increased $25,000 throughout the terms of his contract.

· Siddle’s $25,000 increases in years two through five are conditioned upon the following performance incentives; Completion of 16 radio shows and 16 TV shows and cooperation with internet or other marketing as reasonably requested by the Athletic Director;

· A minimum of ten Seahawk Club/Alumni Association event appearances; Men’s Basketball Program maintains compliance with applicable rules for University, CAA and NCAA.

· Coach will have a .500 record (9-9) or better for regular season CAA games.

Siddle is also eligible for the following incentives:

· $5,000 for APR annual score over 960.

· $15,000 for each NCAA post-season tournament game played.

· $10,000 for a regular season CAA conference championship (including a first-place tie, if applicable).

· $15,000 for a CAA Tournament Championship.

Siddle can buy out his deal in year one for $300,000.

Siddle served as an assistant under Kevin Keatts for the past six seasons. Three at UNCW and three at N.C. State.

UNCW and Siddle agreed on a contract just six days after the Seahawks season ended with a 66-55, loss to Drexel in the CAA conference tournament.

