Three injured in shooting in Clarkton

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Three people were injured in a shooting in Clarkton late Sunday night.
According to Mac Warner with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting took place in the Oakdale Homes community at approximately 11:30 p.m.
One of the victims suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to Chapel Hill, Warner said. The other victims suffered non-life threatening injuries – one was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center, the other to Cape Fear Valley Health.
The case is still under investigation but the sheriff’s office believes it was an isolated incident.
