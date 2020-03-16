’For those that are out there making light of it, that’s not the right thing to do’: Wilmington Mayor talks Coronavirus concerns

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Students are out of schools across the country, citizens are being urged to stay home, and thousands of events have been canceled.
In the Port City, Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo, and city staff have been working on a plan to face the Coronavirus.
“This is a new world order. This is something we’ve never seen before as a city and as a country, at least in modern times. So we’re going to have to work through it,” Saffo said.
Saffo is calling on community members to heed the warnings and guidance of official agencies in the wake of COVID-19.
“My biggest concern is that we adhere to what the CDC and what the New Hanover County Health Department are telling us," Saffo said. “Do the social spacing, stay at home if all possible, try not to get into a situation in close quarters with a lot of people.”
Saffo pointed to the community strength shown during and after Hurricane Florence as an example of its ability to work together during this pandemic.
“This is a very interesting time for our community, but we’ll get through it," Saffo said. “Wilmington has been through some tough times before and we’ll get through this one too, just like everyone else is going to.”
Like many other leaders, Saffo is urging those who are at a lower risk for serious health complications from the virus to still adhere to NCDHHS and CDC guidelines.
“This is a serious situation. We don’t want to overwhelm the healthcare system and that’s the concern we all have because if we have a large outbreak of this that’s what the big concern is. You have a lot of people who need medical attention all at once, and I don’t know if the healthcare system at this point in time could handle all that,” Saffo explained.
The city task force has worked for the past 20 days and is working around the clock to distribute the latest safety guidelines and information.
“We’re all taking it very seriously and for those that are out there making light of it, that’s not the right thing to do. Please, I don’t want to hurt businesses, but at the same time I also want people to be careful about this because our concern as a community, as the Mayor of the City if is that we overwhelm the healthcare system because so many people would get it and it is very contagious,” Saffo said.
A focus on staying home and practicing social distancing may also prevent more extreme measures being taken in other states, such as mandatory closures of restaurants.
“It is a significant concern to us and we’re anticipating that we might have to go to that. I hope we don’t. I hope we can continue on with the spacing. I hope we can continue on with the operations of business, but we’re anticipating the worst and if that were to come we’ll have mechanisms in place to make sure we can get food to people, that we can get people to and from hosptials if need be," Saffo said.
While Saffo says he hopes the city does not have to do so, he will adhere to any restrictions or orders put forth by Governor Roy Cooper.
“We’re all in this thing together, we’re all going to have to work together to get through this. Obviously the first thing is to be safe, to distance ourselves from one another but the other part of this is how do we help those who are going to need services and how do we provide that as service as a city government, county government, state government, and citizen to citizen,” Saffo said.
