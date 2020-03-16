Six companies send proposals to partner with NHRMC

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Six health organizations submitted proposals by the Monday deadline to partner with New Hanover Regional Medical Center on healthcare operations in southeastern North Carolina.
The companies who made bids include:
Atrium Health
Bon Secours Mercy Health
Duke Health
HCA Healthcare
Novant Health
UNC Health Care
The NHRMC Partnership Advisory Group plans to review the bids and follow up with any questions. Once the proposals are finalized, they’ll be made available to the public for review.
NHRMC has been considering the future of its health care operation for months. An advisory group made up of community member and stakeholders plans to meet again on March 26.
