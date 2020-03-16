Six companies send proposals to partner with NHRMC

Close of business Monday was the deadline to submit bids

March 16, 2020 at 6:43 PM EDT - Updated March 16 at 6:48 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Six health organizations submitted proposals by the Monday deadline to partner with New Hanover Regional Medical Center on healthcare operations in southeastern North Carolina.

The companies who made bids include:

Atrium Health

Bon Secours Mercy Health

Duke Health

HCA Healthcare

Novant Health

UNC Health Care

The NHRMC Partnership Advisory Group plans to review the bids and follow up with any questions. Once the proposals are finalized, they’ll be made available to the public for review.

NHRMC has been considering the future of its health care operation for months. An advisory group made up of community member and stakeholders plans to meet again on March 26.

