Should grandparents avoid grandchildren to prevent spread of Coronavirus?

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - When school is cancelled for hurricanes or winter weather and parents still have to go to work, grandparents are often the go-to source for emergency childcare. But if the threat that prompted school cancellations is a pandemic, and adults age 65 and over are most susceptible to the virus, is it wise to call on them to help watch children who could inadvertently expose them to the illness?
That’s a question many parents are suddenly grappling with, in the first full week since the coronavirus prompted indefinite school closures across the state. While some parents have been given the option to work from home, others, especially in critical fields like healthcare and emergency services, are needed at the office now more than ever.
On Sunday, the Pediatric Center of Wilmington posted a CNN article on its Facebook page, emphasizing to parents the importance of social distancing. While the focus of the article is avoiding playground jungle gyms and monkey bars, and limiting play dates to two or three children, preferably outdoors where germs are not as easily transferred, it also touches on the role children play as ‘spreaders.'
Dr. Tom Frieden, the former CDC director, said children (at least those who are not immunocompromised from serious medical conditions) appear less susceptible to coronavirus than the rest of the population. While they can become infected, they are less likely to exhibit symptoms and less likely to die from the virus.
“We don’t know to what extent children are important in spreading COVID-19,” Frieden noted in his own CNN op-ed piece.
This was a topic at a White House press briefing over the weekend. Dr. Debroah Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator noted the possibility that children under the age of 20 may be “a group that is potentially asymptomatic and spreading the virus.”
Bottom line, experts still don’t know if children are major carriers of COVID-19, and they may not know for sometime to come. At the moment, experts say it’s best to act on the assumption children could be key transmitters of the virus, and to keep them away from others, especially those like grandparents and others with chronic health conditions that are most vulnerable to the illness.
In a Forbes article published Sunday evening, radiation oncologist Dr. Miriam Knoll writes that while the rest of us should practice social distancing, older residents need to take it one step further.
“Grandma and Grandpa should simply stay at home and avoid contact with all non-essential people," Knoll advised. “Call it ‘social distancing’ via satellite. Want to check on your elderly parents or grandparents? Call or Facetime, that’s it.”
But, if families have no one else to watch a child but a grandparent or other older caregiver, the New Hanover County Health Department advises exercising as much caution as possible.
“General guidance would be that if families can’t find any alternate childcare, and having a grandparent assist is the only option, we would encourage families to practice good hygiene with hand washing," New Hanover County’s Chief Communications Officer Jessica Loeper told WECT Monday morning. “If a child uses a tissue, have him/her throw the tissue away themselves. Families are also encouraged to practice social distancing at all times – so that when the child is not at their grandparent’s home, they are not exposed to any illness. That means avoiding birthday parties or play dates.”
