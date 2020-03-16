Search warrants are powerful. Yet few NC courts track how often they’re kept secret

But there are occasions when a judge allows a warrant to be sealed, usually to maintain the integrity of an investigation. WECT, in conjunction with a dozen newsrooms across the state of North Carolina, researched this issue and found that most courts do not track how often they keep these records secret. More concerning, they do not have a centralized record system to track which warrants have been sealed, opening the possibility that search warrants could be lost, or even intentionally hidden to protect the reputations of those subject to the search.