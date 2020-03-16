Rezoning request for proposed sand mine in Hampstead continued until August

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - A developer seeking to rezone more than 500 acres of land for a proposed sand mine in the Hampstead area has asked for the request to be continued until August.
In a letter to Pender County Planning Director Travis Henley dated March 10, Russell Weil with Pintail Partners said that developer Jamestown Pender LP wants more time to consider its options.
“We would like to take the time to fully consider the comments we received at the public meeting and explore all of our potential options,” the letter reads.
The planning board was scheduled to consider the rezoning request at its meeting Monday.
The land is bordered by Hwy. 17 and the Topsail high school, middle school and elementary school campus on the east, by the Holly Shelter Game Lands to the north, and by Hoover Road and the Castle Bay subdivision to the south.
During a community meeting last month, many residents in the area objected to the air pollution and the level of noise that would result from the construction.
