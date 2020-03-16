Police investigate fatal shooting in Bladenboro

By WECT Staff | March 16, 2020 at 1:58 PM EDT - Updated March 16 at 1:58 PM

BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) - Officers with the Bladenboro Police Department are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Sunday night.

Police say 18-year-old Da’Shawn Elijah Lenell Hines was found dead just after 8:30 p.m. at an apartment off of Elizabethtown Road.

According to the Bladen County Medical Examiner, Hines died from injuries sustained from a gunshot wound.

Chief William Howell said the investigation is ongoing and asks anyone with information relating to the shooting to contact the police department at (910) 863-3333.

The Bladenboro Police Department is investigating with assistance from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations.

