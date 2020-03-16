Planned water outage in Leland to affect several Village Road businesses

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - A planned outage to repair a leaking water main will affect numerous businesses along Village Road Tuesday night.
According to a news release from H2GO, the temporary water outage will begin no earlier than 6 p.m. Tuesday with service expected to be restored before 5 a.m. Wednesday.
The outage will affect businesses on both sides of Village Road between BB&T to Hardee’s.
Impacted businesses include: McDonalds, KFC, Taco Bell, SPEC, Citgo, Bojangles, Food Lion, Hardees, Subway, Brodie Dogs, Waffle House, NAPA, Eternal Sunshine Café, LunaBelle Gift Shops, Ace Hardware, Southeastern Mini Storage, Coastal Clean Laundry, Cape Fear Home Furnishings & Consignments, Vapor Shack, Liberty Tax Service, GoGas.
Once service is restored, those in the affected area should boil all water used for human consumption (including drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation) or use bottled water until further notice.
Vigorous boiling for one (1) minute prior to usage is recommended.
The boil advisory will be in place until further notice, typically for 24 hours.
