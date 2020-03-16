Parents of N.C. college student replicate college experience back home in Illinois

ELON, N.C. (WBTV) - The mother of a North Carolina college student knows he’s not exactly thrilled with having to return home to Illinois.
But if Jennifer Bruns’ son has to leave Elon University due to the coronavirus pandemic, she figured she’d bring Elon University to Illinois.
Signs outside and inside Bruns’ home welcomed “student” (no "s") to Elon’s “Midwest campus.”
“Ready to welcome one very unhappy Phoenix home to the recently established Midwest Campus of Elon University,” Bruns tweeted.
The campus’s new common room? It used to be the home’s living room.
The kitchen has become a “dining hall.” And Bruns’ son’s former bedroom? It’s now a dorm room.
Helpful signs guided the way.
“We all need a little laughter and levity to make it through this time together,” Bruns said.
