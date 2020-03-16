North Carolina now has 33 coronavirus cases

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Health officials say 33 people have now tested positive for the coronavirus in North Carolina. The latest announcement came Monday morning.
On Friday, figures from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services showed 15 cases across the state, meaning cases have more than doubled in just several days.
The state says four of the cases are from Mecklenburg County, which represents two new cases. Watauga County now has a confirmed case, as well. Cabarrus County still has one positive test.
State health officials say we don’t yet have community spread, and that those testing positive have either traveled or have been in contact with someone with coronavirus.
Monday, Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris announced three additional cases in Mecklenburg County, bringing the total to 7 in the county. It’s not clear how many, if any, of those numbers were reflected in the state’s 33 positive cases.
Other counties with positive tests include: Wake County (14 cases), Forsyth (2), Johnston (2), Harnett (2), Chatham (1), Durham (1), Wayne (1), Craven (1), Onslow (1) and Brunswick (1).
According to Tryon Medical Partners, a patient of who they tested outside one of their facilities has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. Tryon Medical Partners say they are opening their first remote testing location Tuesday.
There have been 19 positive tests in South Carolina.
An order for North Carolina remains in place to keep mass gatherings to 100 people or less.
The state now has tests to test 1,300 people, state officials said Monday.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.