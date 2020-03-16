‘The Lost Boys’ pilot on hiatus from filming due to coronavirus concerns

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Concerns over the coronavirus means a production filming in Wilmington is on hold.
The Lost Boys will be on hiatus until further notice. The pilot is a reboot for the CW of the 1980s movie of the same name. Cameras only started rolling a few weeks ago.
According to a post from TW Cast & Recruit, the company that handles extras casting for the production, it’s unclear when the production will restart.
The post also states that This Country, a FOX pilot filming in Wilmington, will continue work on the show “since it is a very small production, with a minimal footprint (thanks to the mock-umentary style of filming). We are rearranging the schedule and will continue straight through with filming today through this Sunday."
Across the country, many other productions have announced work stoppage due to the outbreak.
