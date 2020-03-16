Look for the Helpers: Community groups, restaurants and more offer food and support amid COVID-19 closures

SOUTHEASTERN NORTH CAROLINA (WECT) - As tensions grow with the number of COVID-19 cases reported across the Carolinas, and with schools closed for at least the next few weeks, members of the Cape Fear community are extending their dutifully-washed hands to those in need.
With students out of school starting March 16, many are concerned about those on free and reduced lunch, and several local restaurants and groups have announced they will be offering food to those in need.
School systems are already offering meal options for students 18 and under, but other groups have made arrangements as well.
Brigade Boys & Girls Club:
- Two meals per-student, per-day will be distributed at the club’s two locations: Brigade Boys & Girls Club’s Teen Center located at 2759 Vance Street and at Houston Moore Housing Authority located at 1601 S. 13th Street. Meals will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday while schools are closed.
Restaurants:
- Wake & Bake Donuts - Wilmington: Offering a free donut for children in need who are out of school. Contact the store directly to arrange.
- Buzz’s Roost at the Beach: Free bagged lunches for out of school students. Available for pick up noon to 5 p.m. every day until schools re-open. Lunch contains a sandwich, chips and cookie. Contact the restaurant for more information.
- Maya’s Crab Shack in Riegelwood: Free hotdogs for kids available 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Limit two and child must be present.
- Mr Bagel Meister - Leland: Offering breakfast for Brunswick County students out of school. Contact the store at (910) 383-8383 for information.
- Sweet n Savory Cafe: Offering students in need breakfast and lunch while schools are closed.
- Magnolia social Cafe
- Irv’s Signature Catering: Offering free egg and cheese sandwiches for breakfast for kids in need. Contact the company at (910) 508-8808.
- Nourish NC: Looking for donations of pasta, canned pasta sauce, cereal, peanut butter, jelly, mac & cheese, canned hearty soups and stews. They will also take monetary donations. Food donations can be dropped off or shipped to 602 Greenfield Street in Wilmington, Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Matthews Ministry: Providing food to Brunswick County kids, Matthews Ministry is looking for donations of items to go in their weekly bags, as well as monetary support. Contact matthewsministry@gmail.com for more information, or check their Facebook page for drop off locations.
Many companies, including Spectrum, Duke Energy, CFPUA and others will not be cutting off service or are providing free services while the COVID-19 situation evolves.
