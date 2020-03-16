First Alert Forecast: temperatures rising amid spotty shower chances

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello on a Monday and thank you for checking into your First Alert Forecast! High pressure will keep rain chances basically squashed for the rest of your Monday. A stalled front will provide a few passing showers on St. Patrick’s Day Tuesday and then again on Thursday. Temperatures will be soaring through the week reaching near 80° by Friday.
Pollen-cleansing showers? The odds aren’t looking promising through the work week but some may benefit from a few isolated showers from time to time. A stronger cold front will bring the best chance for wet weather Sunday.
Spring-like temperatures? Astronomical spring officially arrives at 11:50 p.m. March 19, 2020. For much of the last century the spring equinox arrive on March 20 or 21. The last time spring arrived this early was 124 years ago! Keeping to the spring trend temperatures will grow through the 70s this week, so yes, it will feel like spring.
Your First Alert seven-day forecast for Wilmington is shown below which features up and down rain chances and warming temperatures. A sharp cool down comes over the weekend as a strong cold front moves through the area. Remember: for a full, location-specific, ten-day forecast, tap into your WECT Weather App!
