First Alert Forecast: roller coaster rain chances as temperatures trend warmer

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello on a Monday and thank you for checking into your First Alert Forecast. A stalled cold front will keep chilly temperatures around as high pressure works to scurry away the rainy weather... at least for today in the Cape Fear Region. You might find a brief opportunity to get the kids outside during the afternoon, but a few puddles may linger. Here’s what you can Expect...
- gray clouds with a few light to moderate showers early, then a break or two in the clouds with dropping odds for showers by the afternoon.
- cool northerly breezes of around 5-10 mph with a few gusts upwards of 15-20 mph.
- slightly warmer temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s to the south.
Your First Alert seven-day forecast for Wilmington is shown below which features up and down rain chances and warming temperatures just in time for the first day of spring. Remember: for a full, location-specific, ten-day forecast, tap into your WECT Weather App!
