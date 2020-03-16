Cooper asks feds to grant disaster declaration for N.C. business owners

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - Governor Roy Cooper requested that the U.S. Small Business Administration grant a disaster declaration for business owners in North Carolina facing economic losses due to the novel coronavirus.
“I’m asking the SBA for assistance so we can get relief to help business owners in our state weather the economic impacts of COVID-19,” Governor Cooper stated in a news release announcing the request. “We know that the new coronavirus is already impacting businesses and this financial assistance will help.”
In the letter dated March 13, Cooper said “many of our schools and universities have limited operations and major events have been canceled. These economic injuries and losses to businesses have just begun and will continue through this crisis.”
If granted, the declaration would provide disaster loans to impacted businesses to help fulfill financial obligations and operating expenses. The request is for assistance to affected businesses across the state.
On March 10, Cooper issued Executive Order No. 116 declaring a state of emergency for North Carolina due to COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.