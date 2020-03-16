Carolinas Classic All-Star Basketball Games Cancelled

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The 2020 Carolinas Classic All-Star basketball game has been cancelled.
The event was schedule for March 28 at Hoggard High School.
“Our concern for the safety and well-being of these young student-athletes, as well as for spectators attending the games from communities across the two-state area, coaches, and essential personnel, prompted this decision,” said Phil Weaver, co-executive director of the NCCA in a news release. “We congratulate the selected players on their athletic accomplishments, and wish them much success as they continue their education and athletic endeavors.”
The Carolinas Classic features the top public high school senior boys and girls basketball players from North Carolina and South Carolina.
“In addition, we want to thank House of Raeford Farms FLOCK for their sponsorship and dedication to the Carolinas Classic over the past three years,” commented Shell Dula, executive director of the SCACA. “They join our coaches’ associations in fully supporting this decision.”
Hoggard High School has been the host for the event since 2018.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.