Spectrum to offer free internet to students during Coronavirus outbreak

(WECT) - Charter Communications announced today that the company will offer its Spectrum Internet services to students amidst the current Coronavirus epidemic.
Beginning on Monday March 16, Spectrum broadband and Wi-Fi access will be available to households with K-12 and/or college students who do not already have a Spectrum broadband subscription.
Currently, this promotion is scheduled to last for 60 days after March 16.
Additionally, Charter will reach out to school districts in order to raise awareness in communities that their tools and services are available for free use, so that students have the option to learn remotely from home.
A post on the company’s website explains, “As the country works collaboratively to contain this pandemic, broadband internet access will be increasingly essential to ensuring that people across the country are able to learn and work remotely, that businesses can continue to serve customers, and that Americans stay connected and engaged with family and friends.”
To enroll, call 1-844-488-8395. Installation fees will be waived for new student households.
