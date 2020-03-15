NHRMC tightens visitation restrictions amid continued COVID-19 concerns

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover Regional Medical Center announced updates to its visitation policies Sunday night as the hospital continues to respond to the novel coronavirus.
The further restrictions to hospital visitation are as follows:
- Hospital company police will be at all entrances, and all visitors will be asked a series of COVID-19 related screening questions before being allowed inside
- Emergency department entrances and the Betty H. Cameron Women’s & Children’s Hospital entrance will remain open 24 hours per day
- All other entrances to the hospital will close at 7 p.m.
- Each patient is allowed one support person for the duration of their stay
- Support persons must be in their patient’s room by 7 p.m., with no re-entry allowed between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m., and all persons must follow staff instructions regarding hand washing and personal protective equipment
The hospital’s announcement says: “All visitors are encouraged to download the NHRMC app or visit www.nhrmc.org for the latest information, as further restrictions may be implemented.”
