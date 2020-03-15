New Hanover, Brunswick County Schools give update on school closures, child nutrition

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Schools and Brunswick County Schools have issued updates to parents regarding its response to COVID-19 and Governor Roy Cooper’s order to close all public schools.
Like all K-12 schools in the state, NHCS and BCS will be closed starting March 16 through at least March 27.
Monday, March 16 will be an optional work day for all full and part-time school staff. Essential staff, which includes administrators, custodians, maintenance personnel and school nurses are expected to report unless they are sick.
Parents and students will have access to school buildings Monday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in order to pick up any essential items. The main NHCS building at 6410 Carolina Beach Road will be open to the public for the same time period.
The school system will offer a meal service for all children 18 years old and younger at 14 district schools also starting Monday.
Sites will be drive-through or walk-up, and parents can pick up multiple meals. The meals will include a lunch and breakfast for the following day, and are available for pick up from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Schools included:
- Rachel Freeman School of Engineering
- Castle Hayne Elementary School
- Wrightsboro Elementary School
- Mary C. williams Elementary School
- Pine Valley Elementary School
- Sunset Park Elementary School
- D.C. Virgo Preparatory Academy at UNCW
- Emma B Trask Middle School
- College Park Elementary School
- Snipes Academy of Ars & Design
- New Hanover High School
- Alderman Elementary School
- Winter Park Elementary School
- Mary Washington Howe Pre-K Center
The New Hanover County Board of Education will hold a special board meeting on Tuesday, March 17 at 4 p.m.
There will be no public comment period during the meeting, and attendance will be limited to 100 people. The board plans to livestream the meeting as well.
BCS will also be providing pickup meals for all children 18 and under from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Parents can pick up a lunch and breakfast package, and are asked to remain in their cars where they will be met by staff.
Meals can be picked up at:
- North Brunswick High School
- South Brunswick High School
- West Brunswick High School
