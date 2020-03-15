WATCH LIVE: Gov. McMaster to order closure of schools through end of March

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster plans to order the closure of schools through March 31, his office has confirmed.
McMaster will join public health officials in a news briefing to update the public on the coronavirus in the state Sunday at 4 p.m. from the South Carolina Emergency Operations Center in West Columbia.
An Associated Report Sunday stated McMaster was set to close schools for two weeks, citing information from an official familiar with the decision but not authorized to discuss it publicly. The official also said McMaster would allow districts in counties with no known COVID-19 cases to conduct school Monday in order to prepare for distance learning.
Schools would be closed for two weeks, and food centers will be set up for students reliant on food provided in schools, the official told AP.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced a possible case of COVID-19 in Horry County on Sunday morning, bringing the total number of South Carolina cases to 20.
Here is a breakdown of where those cases have been reported:
- Kershaw County: 11
- Beaufort County: 3
- Lancaster County: 2
- Charleston County: 1
- Horry County: 1
- Lexington County: 1
- Spartanburg County: 1
DHEC has monitored 67 people for signs of the illness and completed monitoring on them. It is currently monitoring seven people.
The agency reported that as of Saturday, 154 tests administered had come back negative.
