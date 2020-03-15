First Alert Forecast: cooler start to the week with a late week warm up

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Sunday evening to you. Temperatures on this Sunday have bee mired in the 50s with lots of clouds and occasional showers. Low end shower chances will stick around through Tuesday, St. Patrick’s Day, along with slightly below normal to normal highs in the 60s.
Later in the week temperatures return to the 70s by Wednesday with near 80 degree readings to cap off the week. Wednesday and Friday are trending dry with a risk of some showers or storms on Thursday. A strong cold front approaches the area next weekend with rain chances and a big temperature swing.
