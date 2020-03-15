CFCC’s Wilson Center closed through April 5

“The performing arts have the power of bringing communities together,” said Executive and Artistic Director Shane Fernando. “In this troubling time however, we as a community must work to protect each other, especially those most vulnerable around us. The Wilson Center has suspended performances through April 5. Announcements for rescheduled dates and other information can be found on our website: WilsonCenterTickets.com. I kindly ask for our ticket holder’s patience as we work through a very high volume of requests. We will continue to monitor the situation concerning programming beyond April 5. Please stay safe and healthy.”