CFCC’s Wilson Center closed through April 5

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College’s Wilson Center is closing for all events through April 5.
A letter to members on Saturday said:
“The performing arts have the power of bringing communities together,” said Executive and Artistic Director Shane Fernando. “In this troubling time however, we as a community must work to protect each other, especially those most vulnerable around us. The Wilson Center has suspended performances through April 5. Announcements for rescheduled dates and other information can be found on our website: WilsonCenterTickets.com. I kindly ask for our ticket holder’s patience as we work through a very high volume of requests. We will continue to monitor the situation concerning programming beyond April 5. Please stay safe and healthy.”
According to the website, several events have already been rescheduled including the Cirquie Eloize: Hotel for April 15, 2021 and An American in Paris for June 20, 2020.
“We will continue to be in regular communication as the situation continues to evolve and change,” the letter stated. “Please be sure to check our website and social media for the most up-to-date information.”
