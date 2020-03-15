Brunswick County commissioners hold emergency meeting

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County commissioners held an emergency meeting Sunday in hopes of creating an action plan, days after a presumptive positive test for the Coronavirus.
“This is totally different than a hurricane,” said Chairman Frank Williams. “We know that’s coming and we also know when it’s going to leave. This is something unprecedented so we’re dealing with a lot of different things.”
In the meeting, commissioners put travel restrictions on all county employees, including to neighboring counties, unless on official business.
Commissioners were also able to hear from emergency management services and county HR about relaxed schedules for employees which include working from home. Employees will also be on a case by case basis if somebody was to become sick or needs help with childcare.
An update was given on the patient who has tested positive. He along with somebody he came in contact with are both in the self-quarantine process and are doing okay.
To help with funding, commissioners are considering calling for a state of emergency. That could be decided at Monday’s regularly scheduled meeting.
