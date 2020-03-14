Wilmington City Council makes accommodation arrangements for meeting as COVID-19 situation evolves

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo says the city is paying close attention to developments in the spread of the novel coronavirus, and is adjusting ahead of its regularly-scheduled Tuesday meeting.
City Council chambers holds up to 300 people, but the mayor said they will not be allowing more than 100 to attend the meeting, should there be a crowd. Saffo said they will make sure there is space between everyone who does attend.
Additionally, accommodations are being made for council members who are of a certain age and feel it would be a risk to their health to attend.
City council has the means to conduct electronic voting, which Saffo said will be utilized if necessary.
"We are prepared to do that and are capable of doing that,” he said.
All city council meetings are already streamed live online and on the city’s television channel.
For those who would like to make a comment during any public hearing on the agenda but who do not want to attend the meeting due to health concerns, Saffo said they should contact the City Clerk’s office, and their comment would be included in the meeting.
Ultimately, Saffo said the situation for the city is evolving just as it is for everyone else.
“And we will evaluate before Tuesday," he said. "This is a very fluid situation. This could change by tomorrow.”
