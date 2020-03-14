Small businesses feel affects of self-quarantine in fear of COVID-19

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - In downtown Wilmington at the Cotton Exchange lies a plethora of small businesses, a couple of which are starting to feel the impacts of the Coronavirus. Not by sickness, but by lack of foot traffic from customers.
The Coastal Farmhouse is new to the area, the store opened up in October. Owner Jennifer Parker said just as foot traffic was starting to pick up, it’s gone back down since news of the Coronavirus started to spread.
“I don’t know what to expect or how to compensate accordingly," said Parker. “I have some research I need to do to see things I need to change or pushing online sales differently.”
As she makes a sale,, Parker wipes down her equipment and then her own hands with disinfectant wipes. She understand the concern centered around the virus, that’s why she is trying to do everything in her power to promote cleanliness, along with her daily sales.
“I’m trying to get customers comfortable with coming out and letting them know we are abiding by all CDC guidelines,” said Parker. "We do our best to try to take care of them as well as ourselves.”
Parker said this type of atmosphere brings a lot of uncertainty among her family, as her husband just started a business also. But, she’s confident things will get back to normal in due time, hopefully it won’t be too late.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.