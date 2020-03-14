Harris Teeter closing early due to coronavirus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Harris Teeter announced it will close its stores early each night in light of the coronavirus.
The change begins Sunday, when stores will close at 9 p.m. It is in place until further notice.
The Matthews-based grocer says the change will allow employees to “focus on cleaning, replenishment, and (their) well-being."
The announcement comes a day after Publix announced it will close its stores at 8 p.m. each night.
Stores across the country have seen an influx of customers during the coronavirus pandemic. Items like hand sanitizer and toilet paper have been in short supply, and some stores have even limited the amount each customer can purchase.
