Governor Cooper suspends all N.C. public schools and public venues

NORTH CAROLINA (WECT) - Governor Cooper announced today that he is issuing an executive order that all public venues in North Carolina are to close and all K-12 public schools will be closing Monday, March 16th for at least two weeks.
Governor Cooper says these measures are being put in place to help protect citizens and lessen the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
“We are in uncharted territory here,” Cooper said, but says decisions like this makes the state more able to respond to the spread of the virus, though the state has not seen any community-spread.
“This is the decision no one wanted to see happen.” said State Superintendent Mark Johnson as he gave short remarks, but he said he wants people to understand that this it was a necessary decision given the evolving situation.
Johnson said superintendents across the state have discussed making sure schools have the resources for distance learning if the need arises, as well as finding ways to continue providing child nutrition services.
One possible idea would be to have public school buses deliver meals to those students, Johnson said.
He said he has instructed superintendents to “do what is best for their students” and they will deal with any consequences when the time comes.
“We are all working together,” Johnson said of the bi-partisan efforts in Raleigh, likening the situation to the state’s response to disruptions in school due to Hurricanes.
Mark Jewell, President of the North Carolina Association of Educators released a statement saying; "We appreciate Governor Cooper’s careful consideration of all the impacts a statewide closure of our public school system would have on educators, students, parents, and the wider community. Ultimately, we think this is the correct decision, and we thank him for acting decisively in the best interest of everyone involved.”
Cooper’s order does not apply to shopping centers, restaurants or privately-owned places the general public gathers, but events should be limited to less than 100 people, and fewer than 10 of those in at-risk populations.
Spokesperson for Brunswick County Schools Daniel Seamans said they are working to respond to the Governor’s order and will have more information for parents in the next 24 hours.
“This is an evolving situation and we are dedicated to making sure students remain healthy and engaged during this time frame,” he said.
A spokesperson for Columbus County schools said employees should report to work as scheduled on Monday, despite the closures, for a teacher workday.
This is a developing story and we will continue to update you with more information as it becomes available.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.