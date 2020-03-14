First Alert Forecast: weather to take a rainy turn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Saturday to you and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast! A cold front has progressed southward and will settle in an ideal spot to focus a spell of raw weather on the Cape Fear Region Sunday. Expect...
- gray clouds and periods of light to moderate rain with modest 0.1 to 0.5-inch amounts.
- nippy northeast breezes of around 10 mph and feistier gusts of 15 to 25 mph.
- temperatures mired in the cool 50s with a few 60s possible near the South Carolina line.
