First Alert Forecast: trending cooler & wetter through the weekend

Saturday: After a start in the 50s, northeasterly breezes will construct a cooler temperature scheme, behind the cold front. Expect daytime highs in the 60s with an option to flirt with 70 in Columbus County and a few even chillier 50s on the barrier islands. In the skies: variable clouds with a stray shower possibility. At night, clouds, will increase along with shower chances, as temperatures drop deeper into the 50s.