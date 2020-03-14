First Alert Forecast: trending cooler & wetter through the weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Saturday to you! Thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast. A cold front continues to wedge its way southward through the Cape Fear Region. As a result, cooler and eventually wetter changes will populate your short-term forecast. Here are your forecast details for...
Saturday: After a start in the 50s, northeasterly breezes will construct a cooler temperature scheme, behind the cold front. Expect daytime highs in the 60s with an option to flirt with 70 in Columbus County and a few even chillier 50s on the barrier islands. In the skies: variable clouds with a stray shower possibility. At night, clouds, will increase along with shower chances, as temperatures drop deeper into the 50s.
Sunday: As moisture pools along the recently passed front, expect clouds to congeal and share scattered to numerous light to moderate showers. All the while, northeast breezes will flow and help to pin temperatures to mainly the 50s for highs. Some 60s may mix in along the South Carolina line.
Check out your seven-day forecast for Wilmington here, featuring an eventual warm up as Spring arrives at the last minute Thursday. Tap into your WECT Weather App for a full ten-day forecast for any location you choose! Thank you for trusting your First Alert Weather Team and have a great weekend!
