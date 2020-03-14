Duke Energy suspects disconnections for non-payments amid coronavirus outbreak

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Duke Energy announced it’s suspending disconnections for nonpayments due to the coronavirus outbreak.
This is for all home and business accounts in North Carolina along with Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, and South Carolina.
“As a provider of an essential service, we are determined to continue delivering the reliable power you need while helping to protect the health and well-being of our community,” Duke Energy officials wrote in a press release sent out Friday evening.
The release continues to say that they are closely monitoring the guidance from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the CDC.
The decision to suspend disconnection comes to keep employees and others safe from the spread of the virus. There are also travel restrictions for employees in place.
