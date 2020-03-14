Coast Guard medevacs man to NHRMC

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man medevaced by the Coast Guard, 150 miles off the coast of North Carolina, was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center on Friday.
The man was a passenger aboard the ‘Anthem of the Seas’ cruise ship. At approximately 2:45 p.m., the Coast Guard was contacted and notified that the man was reportedly showing symptoms of appendicitis and requesting medical care.
An aircrew took flight from the air station in Elizabeth City to assist in the matter. Once on scene, the crew air-lifted the man up and proceeded to transport him to NHRMC.
According to Chief Petty Officer Ryan Langley, “The crew of the Anthem of the Seas had a textbook response to the situation.” “They contacted us as soon as possible and diverted to facilitate a faster and more efficient rescue.” Langley continued.
