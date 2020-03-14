Brunswick County man charged for 9 home break ins

OAK ISLAND, N.C. (WECT) - Police in Oak Island say they’ve arrested a suspect in several breaking and entering cases after a lengthy investigation.
Richard David Johnson of Boiling Springs has been taken into custody for a series of home break ins on Oak Island.
Detectives were able to identify Johnson’s vehicle with help from a new home surveillance camera program led by the Oak Island Police Department and investigators conducted a traffic stop. When police pulled Johnson over, he was in possession of stolen property from a break in that happened just hours before.
Johnson has been charged with nine counts of breaking and entering, seven counts of larceny after breaking and entering, three counts of possession of stolen property, three counts of obtaining property by false pretense, possession of burglary tools, possession of marijuana, no license and operating a vehicle with no insurance.
This arrest stems from a three month long investigation by the Oak Island Police Department.
