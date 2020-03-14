Brunswick County identifies the first presumptive case of coronavirus

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County officials are awaiting results from the CDC on their first presumptive case of the coronavirus.
According to county officials, they got word of the case late Friday evening.
The person is in self-isolation at home and is doing well while Brunswick County Health Services team members monitoring them
“We are in communication with the individual and the NC Department of Health and Human Services to follow the next steps in our response plan for this kind of situation,” Health and Human Services Director David Stanley said in a press release. “All our efforts are being made with the utmost concern and care for the health and well-being of both this individual and the general public.”
According to the press release, the person traveled to Lousiana where they began feeling symptoms. They still felt symptoms on their return to Brunswick County. The person agreed to remain at home after taking the test. There is one adult contact inside the home self-quarantining with the person. Neither one has had direct contact with children.
“We are encouraging our residents to remain calm, to continue to follow the health guidelines the state and county have recommended, and to follow our official channels for the most accurate, confirmed information about how coronavirus is impacting our county,” Stanley said in the press release. “We are continuing to monitor how novel coronavirus is impacting the state and county and will continue to keep our residents informed.”
Check back for updates as we learn more from health officials.
