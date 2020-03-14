Bladen Community College extends spring break

DUBLIN, N.C. (WECT) - Bladen Community College is extending its spring break until Monday, March 23 as a precautionary measure to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
President Amanda Lee wrote in a letter Saturday:
Due to the seriousness of the COVID-19 (coronavirus) global pandemic, the college’s administration is monitoring the situation and is reviewing further measures as developments warrant. At this time, no cases of coronavirus have been identified in Bladen County.
Staff are asked to report to campus unless sick or part of a high risk population.
Students and employees are also urged to monitor email, text messages and the Bladen Community College website for any updates.
