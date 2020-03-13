Wilmington home sits on a lot that’s close to three acres with two electric car charging stations.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Nestled between Hugh McRae Park and Wilmington’s Municipal Golf Course is a home, that’s for sale, sitting on almost three acres. It’s a little private outdoor oasis that’s the backdrop for a home with a long list of unique features.
4630 Mockingbird Lane, Wilmington $524,900.00
4 bed/3 bath 2847 sf
“We’re in the middle of Wilmington, in Long Leaf Acres, an older established neighborhood” says Kathleen Baylies, with Just for Buyers Realty. “But even here, to find a lot of this size is almost unheard of.”
This home was built in 1992 with a winged floor plan. The “extras” list is extensive.
“The main living area is unique” says Baylies. “There’s really an appealing balance between the rooms being separate from each other, yet, thanks to the well-placed interior windows and partial walls, it still feels quite open and connected.”
Lots of windows and skylights mean every room is just filled with plenty of natural light. First floor master suites are quite popular and this home has two. One on each side of the main living areas. “Here's another detail that you won't find in most homes” says Baylies. “The garage is equipped with two electric car chargers.”
The backyard feels like a private oasis with a secluded deck, a large fenced pool and a pond that attracts all sorts of wildlife. It's important to know the pond is in a flood zone, but even during Florence, the water spilled onto the lawn only a couple feet past the bulkhead.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.