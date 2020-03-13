Teen who shot, killed his own grandfather sentenced in New Hanover County court

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A teen who shot his own grandfather in 2017 has been sentenced for second degree murder.
A New Hanover County Superior Court Judge accepted Khai Anthony Ressler’s plea Thursday. Ressler will serve between seven and ten years in prison.
“This case is a heartbreaking scenario where someone with extremely concerning mental health issues was able to gain access to a gun,” Connie Jordan said in a press release.
Ressler was 17 years old when he shot his 57-year-old grandfather, Oscar Curtis Adams, in the home where they both lived on Angel Island Road. The shooting happened after Ressler reportedly started a fight and threw glass on Adams’ face.
A witness was on the phone with 911 when Ressler fired the gun. Adams died at the scene.
Ressler, the victim and the victim’s wife were the only people inside the house when the shooting happened. The victim’s wife refused to speak with New Hanover County investigators.
Ressler later claimed self- defense.
In a jailhouse interview with WECT back in 2017, the teen said he was scared for his life.
“He attacked me. I mean, I’ve known him all my life,” Ressler said about the man he explained his grandmother married when he was 12. “That’s my grandfather. I love him. I love him dearly, you know, just alcohol, you know?”
The press release from the district attorney’s office says Ressler has a documented history of mental illness.
“Ressler had been experiencing paranoid and delusional thoughts regarding the victim in this case and Ressler was the subject of an involuntary commitment at Cherry Hospital within three months prior to the shooting. Ressler was evaluated by a psychiatrist after his arrest and the physician determined that the specific nature of Ressler’s psychotic symptoms placed him in a situation where he would have been likely to conclude that he was in imminent danger of being harmed by the victim,” the release says.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.