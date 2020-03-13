State Rep. calls for bipartisan compassion during coronavirus pandemic

Good morning friends. This threat is a painful reminder that at the core, we are one people. We cannot fight a common foe as disparate factions. If we respond as a unified force and follow the recommendations, we will emerge from this, perhaps battered, but stronger together. It’s time to put the political aside. There is time to debate what went right and what went wrong. That is for another day. Now, we put selfish impulses aside and behave as instructed for the benefit of us all. And when this threat has passed, we will lift each other up as we do after a storm. There are lessons to be learned and we will learn them. But right now, hunker down, embrace a spirit of compassion, care and patriotism, and let’s get through this as neighbors.