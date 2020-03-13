Source: UNCW to name Siddle as next men’s basketball head coach

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A familiar face will return to the sidelines at Trask Coliseum.
Takayo Siddle will be the next men’s head basketball coach at UNC Wilmington, according to a source close to the athletic department.
Siddle, currently an assistant coach at North Carolina State University, was an assistant to former UNCW head coach Kevin Keatts from 2014 to 2017 before both left to join the Wolfpack.
During Siddle’s three-year tenure, the Seahawks went 72-28 with back-to-back CAA conference tournament championships. UNCW advanced to the postseason all three seasons, including two NCAA tournament appearances.
Siddle will replace former UNCW coach C.B. McGrath who was relieved of his duties in January.
Rob Burke was named interim head coach while UNCW conducted a search for a permanent replacement.
