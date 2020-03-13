Shooting in Bladen County sends one to hospital

CLARKTON, N.C. (WECT) - Bladen County deputies are investigating after a shooting near Clarkton injured one person.
Chief Deputy Mac Warner of the sheriff’s office says the shooting was reported on Harrelson Road around 5:30 p.m. Friday.
The victim was driven to the hospital in Bladen County, but crews later flew the victim to UNC hospital in Chapel Hill for further treatment.
Deputies are currently interviewing witnesses to learn more.
No information has been released on any possible suspects in the case.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.