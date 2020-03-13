New Hanover County residents being tested for COVID-19, health officials say

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County health officials say they were alerted that several residents are being tested for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
“Public Health will be monitoring each person identified as tested for the virus and will update the public immediately if any test comes back as positive. As of 1 p.m. on March 13, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New Hanover County,” a news release stated.
It’s unclear if those being tested for the virus are the same individuals at two New Hanover County schools who have self-quarantined.
“The case count in North Carolina has tripled in the last few days, and it’s evident that it is not a matter of if we see COVID-19 here, but when,” said Public Health Preparedness Coordinator Lisa Brown. “Several individuals have been tested in New Hanover County, and we are taking the steps to increase guidance and protective measures ahead of positive cases here to protect our residents, especially those at risk of serious illness."
A full overview of guidance for the community, including what you should be doing now and what you should do in the event of COVID-19 in our community, can be seen here.
This local guidance is based on mitigation guidance from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
