Jury trials postponed in Cape Fear region next week

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Jury trials scheduled for next week in the Cape Fear region have been postponed.
Ben David, district attorney for New Hanover and Pender counties, and Jon David, district attorney for Brunswick, Bladen, and Columbus counties, say due to coronavirus concerns, they are postponing those trials.
In addition, they are encouraging people with traffic tickets to go on-line to have their tickets electronically handled rather than appear in court.
Traffic court was held in New Hanover and Bladen counties Friday morning with handwashing stations set up for anyone visiting the courthouses.
“We have installed handwashing stations in front of the courthouse and are taking steps to increase social distance,” Jon David said. “Finally, we are handling the cases of folks who are 65 and older first with the hopes of getting them in and out of the courthouse more quickly.”
Click here for traffic tickets to be handled electronically.
