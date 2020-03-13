Jury trials postponed in Cape Fear region next week

By Frances Weller | March 13, 2020 at 12:32 PM EDT - Updated March 13 at 12:39 PM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Jury trials scheduled for next week in the Cape Fear region have been postponed.

Ben David, district attorney for New Hanover and Pender counties, and Jon David, district attorney for Brunswick, Bladen, and Columbus counties, say due to coronavirus concerns, they are postponing those trials.

In addition, they are encouraging people with traffic tickets to go on-line to have their tickets electronically handled rather than appear in court.

Traffic court was held in New Hanover and Bladen counties Friday morning with handwashing stations set up for anyone visiting the courthouses.

Clerk of Superior Court James MacCallum (right) and District Attorney Jon David in front of the Brunswick County Courthouse
Clerk of Superior Court James MacCallum (right) and District Attorney Jon David in front of the Brunswick County Courthouse (Source: Jon David)

“We have installed handwashing stations in front of the courthouse and are taking steps to increase social distance,” Jon David said. “Finally, we are handling the cases of folks who are 65 and older first with the hopes of getting them in and out of the courthouse more quickly.”

District Attorney Ben David pictured with a New Hanover County sheriff's bailiff, and Amy White and Katie Kannan of the DA's office wearing protective gloves
District Attorney Ben David pictured with a New Hanover County sheriff's bailiff, and Amy White and Katie Kannan of the DA's office wearing protective gloves (Source: Ben David)

