Individuals at 2 New Hanover schools self-quarantine over coronavirus concerns

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Officials with New Hanover County Schools say an unspecified number of individuals at two county schools have chosen to self-quarantine themselves as a precaution against the novel coronavirus.
In a Friday morning news release, the school district stated that the individuals were at Williston Middle School and Forest Hills Global Elementary School.
No other details — including what kind of symptoms, if any, the individuals have — were released.
“The district continues to follow the guidance of New Hanover County Public Health in this and all matters related to COVID-19. We encourage you to follow the guidance of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS), and the New Hanover County Public Health (NHCHSS),” the news release stated.
Currently, there are 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina and none in the Cape Fear region.
