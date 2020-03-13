How do you manage anxiety surrounding Coronavirus pandemic?

“We want people to understand that the novel Coronavirus we’re dealing with, 80 percent of people are going to have mild symptoms like a cold and not need any medical attention whatsoever; if they have any symptoms. Of the 20 percent who are going to need medical attention most of them, almost all of them, are going to fully recover. Only about one percent of people, by current estimates, are going to die from the novel Coronavirus and we know who those folks are, most likely to be people over the age of 80 with chronic medical conditions,” said Adams.