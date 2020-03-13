First Alert Forecast: warm to cool to wet

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Hello and Happy Friday! ...and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast. As cold front wedges its way southward through the Cape Fear Region, you can expect first some cooler and then some wetter changes in your short-term forecast. Here are your forecast details for...
Friday: Ahead of the front, expect sun and regular clouds and also possibly pine pollen clouds. A stray shower could form, but most times and places will be dry. Amid balmy and gusty southwest breezes, temperatures will spring to highs of 74-82 inland and 66-74 along the beaches and sounds.
Saturday: Behind the front, northeasterly breezes will construct a cooler temperature scheme. Expect daytime highs in the 60s with an option to flirt with 70 in Columbus County and a few even chillier 50s on the barrier islands. In the skies: variable clouds with a stray shower possibility.
Sunday: As moisture pools along the recently passed front, expect clouds to congeal and share scattered to numerous light to moderate showers. All the while, northeast breezes will flow and help to pin temperatures to mainly the 50s for highs. Some 60s may mix in along the South Carolina line.
Sunday: As moisture pools along the recently passed front, expect clouds to congeal and share scattered to numerous light to moderate showers. All the while, northeast breezes will flow and help to pin temperatures to mainly the 50s for highs. Some 60s may mix in along the South Carolina line.
