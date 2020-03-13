Faith, fear & factual information: Port City Community Church suspends services

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - In an unprecedented move, one of Wilmington’s largest churches is suspending services in an effort to support social distancing to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Port City Community Church Senior Pastor Mike Ashcraft says the very difficult decision came down to somewhat simple information; he spoke with multiple local medical professionals who told him the only way to prevent a major spike in cases that would overrun our hospitals is to mitigate the spread with social distancing.
“So, that was kind of what informed our decision to decide as a church that we don’t want to contribute to panic. We’re not afraid. We’re not panicked, but what we are going to do is to be helpful and to serve the well-being of our community and so we think this is the response in that direction,” Ashcraft said. “Our mission is to reach people and help them walk with God and we want to do everything we can to be a voice of influence, to be a voice of care and concern for the people in our community and it really wasn’t much more complicated than that.”
PC3 already livestreams its services online and is planning a more involved filming process to continue those broadcasts for the rest of March as their only form of worship.
“ I think the interesting thing as we learn about this idea of social distance," Ashcraft said, "I think for us to be able to connect at a different level in different ways maybe we’ll learn some things about ourselves that might be really interesting and actually beautiful going forward and so I think there’s a lot to be learned as we walk through this together.”
Above all else, Ashcraft encourage people to not panic or presume the decision was made out of fear.
“This is a significant crisis issue but panic is the worst response and we just need to be diligent and measured and we need to be aware and then just do everything we can to be helpful and I think we’re going to see that it turns out okay,” he said.
